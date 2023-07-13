Plastic Surgeon Who Livestreamed Procedures on TikTok Banned from Practicing Medicine in Ohio

(Associated Press) – An Ohio plastic surgeon’s state medical license was permanently revoked Wednesday after a medical board determined she harmed patients while livestreaming their surgeries on the social media app TikTok. The Ohio Medical Board voted to ban Katharine Grawe — also known as Dr. Roxy in her plastic surgery practice “Roxy Plastic Surgery” and to her many TikTok followers — from ever practicing again in the state. (Read More)