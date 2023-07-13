AI-Supercharged Neurotech Threatens Mental Privacy: UNESCO

(AFP via Barron’s) – The combination of “warp speed” advances in neurotechnology, such as brain implants or scans that can increasingly peek inside minds, and artificial intelligence poses a threat to mental privacy, UNESCO warned on Thursday. The UN’s agency for science and culture has started developing a global “ethical framework” to address human rights concerns posed by neurotechnology, it said at a conference in Paris. (Read More)