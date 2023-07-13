Youth Gender Transition Is Pushed Without Evidence

(Wall Street Journal) – Every systematic review of evidence to date, including one published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society, has found the evidence for mental-health benefits of hormonal interventions for minors to be of low or very low certainty….The politicization of transgender healthcare in the U.S. is unfortunate. The way to combat it is for medical societies to align their recommendations with the best available evidence—rather than exaggerating the benefits and minimizing the risks. (Read More)

This letter is signed by 21 clinicians and researchers from nine countries.