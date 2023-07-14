ChatGPT Gives an Extra Productivity Boost to Weaker Writers

July 13, 2023

(Nature) – ChatGPT can help people perform writing assignments faster and better, a new study1 says. The artificial-intelligence (AI) tool is especially helpful for those who have relatively weak writing skills, boosting their performance to levels closer to those of more-proficient individuals. The results raise questions about whether ChatGPT and similar tools will displace human labour. But the findings also hint at possible social benefits, the authors say. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, News, Research Ethics

