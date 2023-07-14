ChatGPT Gives an Extra Productivity Boost to Weaker Writers

(Nature) – ChatGPT can help people perform writing assignments faster and better, a new study1 says. The artificial-intelligence (AI) tool is especially helpful for those who have relatively weak writing skills, boosting their performance to levels closer to those of more-proficient individuals. The results raise questions about whether ChatGPT and similar tools will displace human labour. But the findings also hint at possible social benefits, the authors say. (Read More)