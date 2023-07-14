Doctors Use Precision Medicine to Show Melanoma Drugs Can Shrink Rare Brain Tumor by 90%

(STAT News) – By going down to the molecular level, doctors have uncovered a way to treat tumors caused by a rare brain cancer using medicines that already exist. Two cancer drugs — currently approved for the treatment of melanoma — were able to treat a rare type of brain cancer called PCP, or papillary craniopharyngioma, researchers reported in a study published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine. (Read More)