‘I Was Really Sick, and I Didn’t Know from What’ [Telecom Employees Who Worked with Lead]

(Wall Street Journal) – Tracy Fitchhorn worked with lead solder. Her husband, Dan Fitchhorn, spliced lead cables. Her father, Peter Hopkins, handled lead as an installer and repairman. All worked for decades for telecom companies. All are now sick. The Fitchhorns, like tens of thousands of workers at American Telephone & Telegraph and its successor companies, were exposed to lead on the job over many years. Current and former workers say they often felt left in the dark about their exposure and how to stay safe.

Some of the workers have neurological disorders, kidney ailments, gastrointestinal issues and cardiovascular problems, illnesses that can be linked to lead exposure. There’s no way to determine what triggered specific ailments. Doctors say no amount of lead is safe. (Read More)