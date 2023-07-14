US’s Top Competition Watchdog Opens Investigation into ChatGPT Maker

(The Guardian) – The maker of ChatGPT is under investigation by the main US competition watchdog over whether it has broken consumer protection law by damaging people’s reputations with its responses and misusing personal data. The move against San Francisco-based OpenAI marks the strongest regulatory threat yet to a company that sparked the frenzy in generative artificial intelligence, enthralling consumers and businesses while raising concerns about its potential risks. (Read More)