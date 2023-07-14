UK Officials Warn Low Measles Immunization Rates Could Lead to Tens of Thousands of Cases in London

(Associated Press) – Britain’s Health Security Agency said on Friday that measles vaccination rates in parts of London have dropped so low that the capital could see tens of thousands of cases of the rash-causing disease unless immunization coverage is quickly boosted. In a statement, the agency said that among some groups of children in London, fewer than 70% have received their first dose of the standard measles, mumps and rubella vaccine; two doses are needed to provide protection. (Read More)