Patient Aggression Against Receptionists Demands Protocols

(Medscape) – “I’ve been hit in the head by a walking stick,” a primary care receptionist reported. “A mother came in and was screaming and swearing at me because she couldn’t get an appointment for her daughters,” another receptionist reported. “I’ve had people throw a bag of syringes at me because we don’t accept syringes,” said another. Reports such as these are part of the literature supporting a review that finds patient aggression against receptionists is a serious safety concern for primary care offices and affects delivery of healthcare. (Read More)