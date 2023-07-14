Ketamine Injections for Depression? A New Study Shows Promise, But It’s One of Many Options

(The Conversation) – Ketamine might be better known as a recreational drug or anaesthetic. But there’s growing evidence for its use for people with hard-to-treat depression. An Australasian study out today showed some positive results for people with treatment-resistant depression when they had ketamine injections. But we don’t know if these effects are sustained in the long term, and there are other ways of delivering ketamine. There are also other treatment options for this type of depression. (Read More)