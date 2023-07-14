What If We Could Get Rid of Menopause?

(Wall Street Journal) – Imagine if women never reached menopause, that dreaded middle-age milestone—or could delay it, or decide when to have it. Women could remain fertile longer and would have more choice about when to start a family. They wouldn’t struggle with symptoms like hot flashes, mood swings and brain fog in the prime of their careers and family lives.

Even more significantly, women might live longer and healthier lives. Though menopause—a full year without a menstrual cycle—is associated with the end of fertility, it also marks another profound but less recognized change. When the ovaries stop functioning and releasing important hormones, biological aging in women speeds up, increasing the risk of numerous health problems. (Read More)