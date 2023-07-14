Industry, Not NIH, Fronts Most of the Cash for Clinical Trials: Report

(Fierce Biotech) – Industry spending far outpaces the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) when it comes to clinical development, a new report has shown. In a study published July 14 in JAMA Health Forum, researchers from Bentley University’s Center for Integration of Science and Industry calculated that the NIH spent $8.1 billion on phased clinical trials of drugs approved between 2010 and 2019—about 10% of what the pharma and biotech industry committed over roughly the same period. (Read More)