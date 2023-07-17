Efforts to Rein In AI Tap Lesson from Social Media: Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late

July 17, 2023

(Wall Street Journal) – Social media was more than a decade old before efforts to curb its ill effects began in earnest. With artificial intelligence, lawmakers, activists and executives aren’t waiting that long. Over the past several months, award-winning scientists, White House officials and tech CEOs have called for guardrails around generative AI tools such as ChatGPT—the chatbot launched last year by Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI. Among those at the table are many veterans of the continuing battle to make social media safer. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, highlights, Informed Consent, News

Ad