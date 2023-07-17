Nearly 8,000 Blood Tests Recalled Over Risk of Missed Heart Attack Diagnosis

(STAT News) – QuidelOrtho has recalled nearly 8,000 potentially faulty blood tests meant to help doctors quickly determine whether a patient is having a heart attack. The tests inaccurately showed low levels of troponin, a protein that indicates damage to the heart. A false negative could lead doctors to mistakenly conclude their patient is not having a heart attack, delaying diagnosis or treatment when time is of the essence. (Read More)