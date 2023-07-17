ChatGPT Writes Good Clinical Notes, Study Finds

(MedPage Today) – ChatGPT generated clinical notes on par with those written by senior internal medicine residents, according to a study that suggested the technology might be ready for a larger role in everyday clinical practice. Grades given for clinical notes on history of present illness (HPI) differed by less than 1 point on a 15-point composite scale between the senior residents and an earlier version of ChatGPT (mean 12.18 vs 11.23, P=0.09), according to Ashwin Nayak, MD, of Stanford University in California, and coauthors. However, the resident-written HPIs were given higher mean scores for their level of detail (4.13 vs 3.57, P=0.006), the researchers reported in a research letter in JAMA Internal Medicine. (Read More)