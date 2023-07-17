New Drug to Protect Babies and Toddlers from RSV Gets FDA Approval Ahead of Cold Season

(Associated Press) – U.S. officials on Monday approved the first long-acting drug to protect babies and toddlers against a respiratory virus that sends tens of thousands of American children to the hospital each year. RSV is a cold-like nuisance for most healthy people, but it can be life-threatening in the very young and the elderly. The Food and Drug Administration approved the injection for infants and children up to 2 years old who face increased risk of severe RSV. (Read More)