Extreme Heat Sends Nauseated, Comatose Patients to Hospitals Around U.S.

(Wall Street Journal) – This summer’s extreme heat is sending waves of nauseated, dizzy and sometimes comatose patients to hospitals. Among the treatments: placing the heat sick in body bags packed with ice to rapidly lower their temperatures. At Memorial Hermann’s flagship hospital in Houston, doctors using the body-bag treatment called in cafeteria workers to deliver five-gallon buckets of ice, said emergency physician Dr. Samuel Prater. (Read More)