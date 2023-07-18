What Share of Nursing Facilities Would Meet Possible New Staffing Requirements?

(KFF Report) – This data note explores the current state of nurse staffing levels at nursing facilities in anticipation of the forthcoming proposed rule on staffing regulations. Specifically, we analyze the percentage and characteristics of facilities that would meet higher levels of nursing staff, if required under Medicare and Medicaid. The analysis includes data from 14,575 nursing facilities (97% of all facilities, serving 1.17 million or 98% of all residents) that reported staffing levels in June 2023. (Read More)