The Viral AI App That’s Triggering Baby Fever

(Wall Street Journal) – A new AI photo app is triggering baby fever among a population better known for delaying parenthood plans. The app is Remini. It dethroned Meta Platforms’ new Twitter competitor, Threads, to become the most popular free-to-download app in Apple’s App Store. It lets users generate images of themselves in wedding dresses or pregnant in maternity wear. Remini will even serve up family portraits showing the user with AI-generated babies. (Read More)