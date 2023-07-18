The Two-Horse Race to Make Blockbuster Obesity Drugs

(Axios) – The push to develop blockbuster weight loss drugs has turned into a two-horse race between Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, and the stakes are rising. Driving the news: Lilly's planned $1.9 billion acquisition of privately held Versanis Bio, announced last week, marked the latest move to revamp obesity care, by potentially giving Lilly access to an experimental drug that acts directly on fat cells without leading to appetite loss.