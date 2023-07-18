Medicine Is Plagued by Untrustworthy Clinical Trials. How Many Studies Are Faked or Flawed?

(Nature) – For more than 150 trials, Carlisle got access to anonymized individual participant data (IPD). By studying the IPD spreadsheets, he judged that 44% of these trials contained at least some flawed data: impossible statistics, incorrect calculations or duplicated numbers or figures, for instance. And 26% of the papers had problems that were so widespread that the trial was impossible to trust, he judged — either because the authors were incompetent, or because they had faked the data. (Read More)