A New Study Shows How Medicaid Coverage Policies Shape Maternal Health Disparities

(STAT News) – Medicaid is an essential source of maternal and postpartum care for low-income Americans, covering 42% of births in the U.S. People who give birth receive maternity care until at least two months after delivery, or longer depending on state or local policies. But many immigrants don’t have access to this coverage, making them more vulnerable to maternal health problems, as highlighted by a new study of nearly 73,000 postpartum people across 19 states and New York City between 2012 and 2019. (Read More)