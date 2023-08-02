A New Edition of Public Health Ethics is Now Available
August 2, 2023
Public Health Ethics (vol. 16, no. 1, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Justifying the More Restrictive Alternative: Ethical Justifications for One Health AMR Policies Rely on Empirical Evidence” by Tess Johnson and William Matlock
- “Paternalism in Historical Context: Helmet and Seatbelt Legislation in the UK” by Janet Weston
- “A Taxonomy of Non-honesty in Public Health Communication” by Rebecca C H Brown and Mícheál de Barra
- “Moral Intuitions About Stigmatizing Practices and Feeding Stigmatizing Practices: How Haidt’s Moral Foundations Theory Relates to Infectious Disease Stigma” by C Damsté (Carlijn) and K Kramer (Koen)