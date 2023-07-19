Why Mainstreaming Psychedelics Isn’t Generating a Fuss

(Axios) – Medical marijuana ignited fiery debates over whether a once-off-limit substance could have positive health effects. But as the Food and Drug Administration advances research into psychedelics like LSD and magic mushrooms, there’s little of the same pushback. Why it matters: It’s a sign of how formerly taboo compounds have gained a foothold in the health care market — and how the nation is reevaluating approaches to mental health and the addiction crisis. (Read More)