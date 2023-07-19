NYPD to Test Public Announcement Drones During Emergencies

(Vice) – Climate emergencies, including heat waves, hurricanes, flooding and wildfires are quickly becoming a common staple of American life. If that isn’t dystopian enough, the NYPD announced it’s piloting test drones to fly over at-risk neighborhoods and make public announcements during emergencies.

On Sunday, at the tail end of a weekend of heavy rainfall and flooding, New York City’s emergency notification system tweeted that the NYPD would be “conducting a test of remote-piloted public messaging capabilities” at a location confirmed to AM New York as Hook Creek Park in Queens. (Read More)