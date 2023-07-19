The Risks of Taking Drugs Like Ozempic When You’re Over 65

July 19, 2023

(New York Times) – There are few constants within the world of weight loss, but one concept holds up: No matter how you lose weight — through restrictive eating, bariatric surgery or the new, buzzy class of injectable medications like Ozempic and Wegovy — you’re also probably shedding muscle. That’s particularly a concern for older adults, obesity medicine experts say. The more muscle someone over the age of 65 loses, the greater their risk of becoming frail or suffering a fracture or fall (which can be fatal in older adults). It is crucial for older adults to maintain muscle mass so that they can stay mobile and independent. (Read More)

