Stanford President to Resign After Investigation Finds He Failed to ‘Decisively and Forthrightly’ Correct Research

(STAT News) – In an abrupt turn, Stanford president and renowned neuroscientist Marc Tessier-Lavigne announced Wednesday that he will step down as the university’s leader. His resignation came after he learned the results of an extensive investigation into his past research, which confirmed data-manipulation in scientific papers that he co-authored and found that he took insufficient steps to correct them. The nearly 100-page investigative report was released by a special committee of Stanford’s Board of Trustees. (Read More)