Cancer Drug Shortages Deliver ‘Gut Punch’ to Patients Unsure If Their Survival Odds Will Be Undercut

(STAT News) – Cancer physician groups have become increasingly vocal in recent weeks about national shortages in key medications, including longtime generic drugs like carboplatin and cisplatin. Those drugs comprise the backbone of potentially curative treatment for breast, lung, prostate, and gynecologic cancers, as well as many types of leukemia and lymphoma, according to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, a nonprofit alliance of academic cancer centers.