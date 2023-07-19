TikTok Cracks Down on Users Posting About Popular Weight Loss Drugs

(STAT News) – As the demand for GLP-1 based drugs grows, content about the new class of weight loss drugs on TikTok has fueled the flames of its popularity. Now, the social media platform has taken action against many of the users who post frequently about the medications. Dozens of accounts were suspended from TikTok in early July, many belonging to content creators who talk about their weight loss and monetize the platform via partnerships with telehealth companies that prescribe GLP-1s and other weight loss drugs. (Read More)