Teens Have Increasingly Wound Up in the Hospital for Suicidal Thoughts and Attempts Study Shows

(NBC News) – Hospitalizations and emergency room visits for suicide attempts and ideation rose nationally among children and teens from 2016 to 2021, a new study has found — the latest in a series of alarm bells about the state of young people’s mental health. According to the research, published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Network Open, nearly 66% of the cases were girls, and the average age was 15. (Read More)