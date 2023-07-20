Ukrainian Children with Cancer Fight Their Own War Within a War

(New York Times) – Across Ukraine, families of children with cancer are facing the dual agonies of life-threatening illness and a country engulfed by war. For many, the Russian invasion has meant displacement from their homes, fear of airstrikes and separation from loved ones, including family members serving in the military. But despite the new hardships, the conflict has also contributed to development in Ukrainian pediatric oncology, experts say, thanks to greater cooperation with international partners at this moment of crisis. (Read More)