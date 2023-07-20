Gen Z Are Freezing Their Eggs. Why?

(Vice) – Now the average age to freeze eggs is 37 in the UK, but as conversations around reproductive ageing and fertility preservation continue to swirl, increasing numbers of young women under the age of 25 are opting to freeze theirs.

On TikTok, #EggFreezing has been viewed more than 124 million times, with many young users extolling the virtues of freezing their eggs while in their biological "prime". Shania Bhopa, a PhD student from Toronto, made a series on the app about her decision to freeze her eggs at 25. "I did it to buy myself time to get closer to my purpose in my professional life," she says in the video, "so hopefully one day I can be super intentional with my time as a mother." She wants control, she says, over her entire timeline in order to scale her businesses.