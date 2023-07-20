Tornado Damages Key Pfizer Drugmaking Plant

(Wall Street Journal) – A Pfizer drug manufacturing plant in North Carolina suffered extensive damage from a tornado, sparking concerns of further strains on the nation's medicine supplies. The drugmaker's plant in Rocky Mount, N.C., is one of the largest drug manufacturing facilities in the world, producing roughly a quarter of the sterile injectable medicines used by U.S. hospitals, according to Pfizer's website. Its products include anesthesia, painkillers, anti-infectives and muscle relaxants. The plant doesn't produce any vaccines or pills, including Pfizer's Covid-19 Paxlovid antiviral pill and its pandemic vaccine.