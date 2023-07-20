The New Promise of Psychedelics

(Wall Street Journal) – New studies suggest that psychedelics, carefully administered in controlled settings with trained therapists, can help treat mental illnesses like depression, addiction and PTSD. But just how do psychedelics achieve these therapeutic effects? A new study in the journal Nature by the neuroscientist Gul Dolen at Johns Hopkins and colleagues tackles this question. What psychedelics have in common, the study finds, is that they return the relatively rigid, developed adult brain to a more flexible, open state, more like the childhood brain. This may be key to their positive effects. (Read More)