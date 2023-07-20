From Waste to Wellness: Making Painkillers More Sustainable

(Optimist Daily) – Paracetamol and ibuprofen, the world’s most popular pain relievers, have long relied on ingredients obtained from crude oil in their production. However, as society becomes more mindful of the need to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels, the environmental consequences of generating these important pharmaceuticals are coming into focus. Fortunately, a groundbreaking study from the University of Bath cleared the path for a more sustainable alternative. Researchers successfully created a method for producing paracetamol, ibuprofen, and other medications using waste products from the paper industry. (Read More)