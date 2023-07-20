Row Over British Journal of Psychiatry Abortion Paper Saw Panel Quit

(BBC) – An independent panel resigned in a row over controversial research about the impact of abortion on the mental health of women, BBC News has been told. The research, which is still being used in US legal cases about limiting access to abortion, was published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, in 2011. Last year the panel, which was set up to investigate complaints about the paper, recommended it be withdrawn. But journal-owner, the Royal College of Psychiatrists, overruled it. The Royal College said the work had already been fully investigated. (Read More)