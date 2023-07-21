Just More Than a Third of Hospitals Are Complying with Price Transparency Rules: Report

(The Hill) – More than two years after federal hospital price transparency rules went into effect, only about a third of hospitals are currently in compliance, according to a report released this week. The nonprofit Patient Rights Advocate (PRA) released its fifth semi-annual report, which found that only 36 percent of 2,000 surveyed hospitals were in complete compliance with the rule. (Read More)