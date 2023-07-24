This Lab Is Merging Human Brain Cells with Computer Chips

(PC Magazine) – A research team in Australia is merging lab-grown human brain cells with silicon chips to try and create a computing system that can beat traditional hardware. The so-called "DishBrain" system received about US$400,000 in funding from an Australian national defense fund. If the brain-computer chip system succeeds, it could give the country a leg up in various AI fields, according to Associate Professor Adeel Razi at Monash University in Melbourne, who is leading the project.