This Lab Is Merging Human Brain Cells with Computer Chips

July 24, 2023

(PC Magazine) – A research team in Australia is merging lab-grown human brain cells with silicon chips to try and create a computing system that can beat traditional hardware. The so-called “DishBrain” system received about US$400,000 in funding from an Australian national defense fund. If the brain-computer chip system succeeds, it could give the country a leg up in various AI fields, according to Associate Professor Adeel Razi at Monash University in Melbourne, who is leading the project. (Read More)

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, highlights, Neuroethics, News, Research Ethics, Stem Cell Research

