How Artificial Intelligence Is Being Used to Detect, Treat Cancer–And the Potential Risks for Patients

(ABC News) – Artificial intelligence, or AI, is continuing to expand into many areas of our lives and one of those is cancer detection. Researchers are using machine-learning to build tools in the realm of cancer detection and diagnosing, potentially catching tumors or lesions that doctors could miss. AI is also being used to help treat patients or communicate with patients about the complexities surrounding their cancer treatments. Despite the advancements that have been made, experts warn that there are drawbacks such as real fears that cancers could be overdiagnosed and that there are biases when it comes to detecting cancers in white patients versus of patients of color. (Read More)