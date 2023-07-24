Cleaning Up ChatGPT Takes Heavy Toll on Human Workers

(Wall Street Journal) – ChatGPT and other new artificial-intelligence chatbots hold the potential to replace humans in jobs ranging from customer-service reps to screenwriters. For now, though, the technology relies on a different kind of human labor. In recent years, low-paid workers in East Africa engaged in an often-traumatizing effort to prevent chatbot technology from spitting out offensive or grotesque statements. (Read More)