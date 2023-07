Cosmetics Companies Take a Page from Precision Medicine’s Playbook

(Axios) – The power of genomics is already being harnessed to develop therapies customized to a patient’s biological makeup. Now, it’s being applied to cosmetics. Driving the news: L’Oreal is teaming up with Google life sciences spinout Verily to create a 10,000-person study to understand the biological, social, and environmental factors behind skin and hair health. (Read More)