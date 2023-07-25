AI Lawsuits Spread to Health

(Axios) – Cigna Healthcare is facing a federal class action lawsuit which alleges the company used algorithms to “deny payments in batches of hundreds or thousands at a time,” as part of an almost completely automated claims decision process. The suit was filed in California’s eastern district on Monday, alleging violations of California law, which require medical professionals to conduct “thorough, fair, and objective” reviews of insurance claims. (Read More)