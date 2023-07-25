Seeking Affordability, More Americans Are Going Abroad for Fertility Treatments

(Axios) – Faced with steep health care costs in the U.S., an increasing number of women are going abroad for fertility treatments, including egg freezing and IVF. Why it matters: The number of women seeking to freeze their eggs surged after the onset of the pandemic, but sky-high costs, coupled with a lack of insurance coverage, have put some fertility treatments out of reach for many people. (Read More)