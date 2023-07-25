A Morning-After Pill to Stop STIs Could Also Make the Problem Worse

(Washington Post) – For the past decade, people have been able to have unprotected sex with a low risk of contracting HIV thanks to daily pills known as PrEP, or pre-exposure prophylaxis. But they were still susceptible to bacterial bugs, including the recent spike in syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia — until now. Recent studies show taking the antibiotic doxycycline after sexual encounters works as a post-exposure prophylaxis to prevent those infections. But experts are also worried about unintended consequences. (Read More)