Herbal Supplement Kratom Targeted by Lawsuits After a String of Deaths

(NPR) – Kavasutra is among thousands of U.S. businesses that sell kratom, an herbal supplement that’s spurring debate in statehouses and courtrooms nationwide over how it should be classified and regulated. And there are dozens of wrongful death lawsuits that have been filed over the product and how it is marketed. Last week, a jury in Washington state awarded a $2.5 million verdict in the first kratom wrongful death trial in the U.S. (Read More)