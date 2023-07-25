The AI-Powered, Totally Autonomous Future of War Is Here

(Wired) – “It can engage autonomously, but we don’t recommend it,” he says with a smile. “We don’t want to start World War III.” No, we don’t. But Alon’s quip touches on an important truth: Autonomous systems with the capacity to kill already exist around the globe. In any major conflict, even one well short of World War III, each side will soon face the temptation not only to arm these systems but, in some situations, to remove human oversight, freeing the machines to fight at machine speed. In this war of AI against AI, only humans will die. So it is reasonable to wonder: How do these machines, and the people who build them, think? (Read More)