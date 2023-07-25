Nursing Diploma Mill Leader Sentenced to Nearly 2 Years

(Medscape) – The former owner of a South Florida nursing school at the heart of a federal investigation into a multi-state fraud scheme awarding at least 7600 fake diplomas will have to serve nearly 2 years and repay millions. US District Judge Rodney Smith of the Southern District of Florida in Fort Lauderdale recently sentenced Johanah Napoleon, former president of the Palm Beach School of Nursing, to 21 months in prison, according to the Miami Herald . The judge also ordered Napoleon to pay about $3.5 million. She already paid $2.6 million of it, the Herald reports. (Read More)