A New Edition of Nursing Ethics Is Now Available
August 8, 2023
Nursing Ethics (vol. 30, no. 3, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Moral Distress, Moral Courage, and Career Identity among Nurses: A cross-sectional Study” by Mengyun Peng, et al.
- “Moral Distress and Patients who Forego Care due to Cost” by Linda Keilman, Soudabeh Jolaei and Douglas P Olsen
- “Caregivers’ Perceptions of compulsory Treatment of Physical Illness in involuntarily Psychiatric Hospitalization” by Sophie Joury, Oren Asman and Azgad Gold