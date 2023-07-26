Your Exorbitant Medical Bill, Brought to You by the Latest Hospital Merger

(New York Times) – After decades of unchecked mergers, health care is the land of giants, with one or two huge medical systems monopolizing care top-to-bottom in many cities, states and even whole regions of the country. Reams of economic research show that the level of hospital consolidation today — 75 percent of markets are now considered highly consolidated — decreases patient choice, impedes innovation, erodes quality and raises prices. (Read More)