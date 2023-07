A Meat Allergy Caused by Tick Spit Is Getting More Common, CDC Says

(Associated Press) – More than 100,000 people in the U.S. have become allergic to red meat since 2010 because of a weird syndrome triggered by tick bites, according to a government report released Thursday. But health officials believe many more have the problem and don’t know it. A second report estimated that as many as 450,000 Americans have developed the allergy. (Read More)